GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
GigaMedia stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.32.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
