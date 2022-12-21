GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.32.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

