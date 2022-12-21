Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.98

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as low as $8.03. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 6,881 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

