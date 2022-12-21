Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.53.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 427.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.89.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

