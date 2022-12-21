Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 58,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PAVE opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.