Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 956,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,571 shares of company stock worth $11,327,508 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

