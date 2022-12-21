Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

