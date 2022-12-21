Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 774 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of RY opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

