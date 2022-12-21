Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VIG opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

