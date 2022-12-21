Good Life Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

