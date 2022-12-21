Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,505,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,203,000 after acquiring an additional 406,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

