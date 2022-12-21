Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 6,372 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.6% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 106,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 372,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Shares of JPM opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

