Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of GTPB stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 747,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 1,224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,584,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,772,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

