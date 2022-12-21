Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Shares Up 1.3%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.81. 30,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 50,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

