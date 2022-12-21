Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GTN opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.70 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,620. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 188.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $73,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.