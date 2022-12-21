Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
GPL opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.