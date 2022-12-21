Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.01. Gruma S.A.B. de CV shares last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Gruma S.A.B. de CV Stock Performance

Gruma S.A.B. de CV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gruma, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in corn and flour tortilla production across the world. The Company produces wheat flour and its derivatives, such as flatbreads, wraps, chapatti, and pizza bases plus other food products. Its segments include Corn flour and packaged tortilla division (United States and Europe), Corn flour division (Mexico) and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma S.A.B. de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma S.A.B. de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.