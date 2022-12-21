Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 25,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $114.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

