Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.10. 20,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 11,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.