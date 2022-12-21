Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hawaiian stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $554.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.78. Hawaiian has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

