Head-To-Head Comparison: Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) & Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and Intellinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40 Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $46.13, indicating a potential upside of 760.54%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.41 $91.95 million N/A N/A Intellinetics $11.46 million 1.42 $1.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Intellinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Intellinetics -1.18% 3.49% 1.18%

Risk & Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats Intellinetics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

