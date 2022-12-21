HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.43.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,885 shares of company stock worth $1,873,384 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,263 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.