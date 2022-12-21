Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heartland Financial USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.