Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,741.55% and a negative return on equity of 148.27%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 8,297.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

