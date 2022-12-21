Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.29

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.29 ($67.33) and traded as high as €66.52 ($70.77). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €66.20 ($70.43), with a volume of 488,255 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HEN3 shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

