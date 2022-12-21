Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $231.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.75.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $233.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.95. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $186.08 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 715.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Hershey by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 174.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

