Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,456.85

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,456.85 ($17.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,538.50 ($18.69). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,527.50 ($18.56), with a volume of 436,157 shares.

HIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.40) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.49) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,252.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,456.85.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

