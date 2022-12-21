Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.71

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.36. Hill International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 731,201 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hill International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hill International Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hill International

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $109.57 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

