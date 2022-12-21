Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.1 %

HI stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

