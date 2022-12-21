Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.90

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $17.91. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 51,329 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 138,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

