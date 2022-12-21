Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $10.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.50.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.14. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 162.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,857.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,258 shares of company stock worth $118,544. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 13.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

