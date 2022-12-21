Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.41

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.41 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 141.75 ($1.72). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.68), with a volume of 116,170 shares changing hands.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of £370.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.41.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

