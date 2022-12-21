Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.
Hostess Brands Price Performance
TWNK opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
