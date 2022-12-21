Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

TWNK opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

