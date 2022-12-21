Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,641 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,260 shares of the airline’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 155.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

