Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,180,000 after buying an additional 1,773,902 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,634,000 after buying an additional 1,413,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,416,000 after acquiring an additional 633,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.