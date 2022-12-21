Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

