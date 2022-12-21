Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $47.50.

