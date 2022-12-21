Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 46.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 79,858 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,033,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

