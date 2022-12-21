Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 220 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,443,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,933,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,357,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13.
