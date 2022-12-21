Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 918 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 779,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after buying an additional 348,369 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.