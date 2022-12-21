Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

