Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after buying an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,241,000 after buying an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at $46,918,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,525. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $357.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.07 and its 200 day moving average is $406.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

