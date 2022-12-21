Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 1,576 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 785.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

