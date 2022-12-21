Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 246 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in J. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 58.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

