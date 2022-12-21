Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $26,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 913,421 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 554,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after buying an additional 420,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

