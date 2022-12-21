Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $27,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 84,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

