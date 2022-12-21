Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $28,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 3,213.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.98.

Block Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,053,969. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.