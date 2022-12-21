Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $28,000 in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,521,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ONEV opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

