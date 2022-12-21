Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $29,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 229.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $97.90.
