Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $31,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 389 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $174,257,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SAP by 3,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of SAP opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

