Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $33,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.

